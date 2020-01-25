Zacks: MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Given $12.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MVC Capital an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have commented on MVC. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MVC Capital in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of MVC opened at $9.61 on Friday. MVC Capital has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 17.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter. MVC Capital had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that MVC Capital will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MVC Capital in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 357,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 22,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

