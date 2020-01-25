Zacks: Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.19) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pivotal Acquisition an industry rank of 216 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Pivotal Acquisition alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Pivotal Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on Pivotal Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PVT stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87. Pivotal Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pivotal Acquisition (PVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.