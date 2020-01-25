Zacks: U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $4.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned U.S. Auto Parts Network an industry rank of 192 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum started coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

U.S. Auto Parts Network stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.38 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, Director Sol Khazani bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,492.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 25,950 shares of company stock valued at $56,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,474,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 246,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

