Zap (ZAP) One Day Volume Tops $38,055.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a total market cap of $811,155.00 and $38,055.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

