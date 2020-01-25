ZClassic Market Cap Achieves $1.89 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $1,824.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00581531 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00119180 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00118674 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001472 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

