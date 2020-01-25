ZCore Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. ZCore has a total market cap of $186,886.00 and approximately $549.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $7.50 and $10.39. Over the last week, ZCore has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 78.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,170,048 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

