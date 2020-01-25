ZCore (ZCR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $176,518.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $18.94 and $20.33. ZCore has a market capitalization of $176,518.00 and $255.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,165,037 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $51.55, $5.60, $13.77, $33.94, $24.43, $18.94, $20.33, $32.15, $24.68, $7.50 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.