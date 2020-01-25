Zealium Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $17,377.00 and $45.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Zealium Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,918,484 coins and its circulating supply is 12,918,484 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

