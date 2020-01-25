Zebi Price Down 58.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, IDEX, OKEx and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $262.87 or 0.03140736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00202852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00124087 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX, Liquid, Koinex, LATOKEN and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

