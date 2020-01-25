Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $252.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $166.15 and a twelve month high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $118,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,205.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,960 shares of company stock worth $15,344,318. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.13.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

