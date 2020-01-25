Zeepin (ZPT) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, Gate.io and HitBTC. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $600,354.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

