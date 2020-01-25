Zeitcoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, Zeitcoin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $223,170.00 and $1.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Coin Profile

Zeitcoin (CRYPTO:ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,246,939 coins. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net.

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

