Zel (ZEL) Market Capitalization Tops $3.77 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00586309 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00120760 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00117894 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006965 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002800 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000940 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 90,573,350 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

