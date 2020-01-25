ZelCash (ZEL) Trading Down 12% Over Last Week

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.90 or 0.01188765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00052790 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00031457 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00208591 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00073636 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001899 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

