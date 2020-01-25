ZEON (ZEON) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5,532.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One ZEON token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. ZEON has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $5,532.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZEON has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.87 or 0.03173559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00203893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00124300 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,817,153 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.