Zero (ZER) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $619,884.00 and $816.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zero has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0782 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00586309 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00120760 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00117894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000463 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001288 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,989,217 coins and its circulating supply is 7,927,827 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

