Zetacoin (ZET) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Novaexchange, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $214,572.00 and approximately $11,174.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,407.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.85 or 0.03746723 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00733367 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016469 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000422 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,975,177 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.