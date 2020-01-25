Zeusshield (ZSC) Trading Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $347,960.00 and $3,068.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $262.87 or 0.03140736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00202852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00124087 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

