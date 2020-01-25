ZeuxCoin Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $951,711.00 and $76,856.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

