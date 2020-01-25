Zilliqa Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.20 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $48.20 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bitbns, Kyber Network and Koinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.03090063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00124023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,143,875,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,852,407,977 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Coinone, BitMart, Kyber Network, Huobi, Ethfinex, Upbit, DEx.top, Zebpay, AirSwap, Korbit, Coinhub, Hotbit, GOPAX, Koinex, FCoin, BitForex, Tokenomy, Bithumb, OTCBTC, DragonEX, OOOBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, Radar Relay, IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX, OKEx, WazirX, BiteBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

