Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 541,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,788,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,176,000 after buying an additional 123,087 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 240.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $147.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $105.35 and a 52-week high of $151.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.66.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

