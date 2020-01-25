ZINC 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $16,396.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $24.43, $10.39 and $5.60. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZINC Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,578 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work.

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

