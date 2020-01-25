Zipper One Day Volume Reaches $141,417.00 (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $141,417.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zipper has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zipper token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, DigiFinex, FCoin and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00042046 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000706 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

ZIP is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDCM, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

