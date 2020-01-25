Zippie (ZIPT) Price Tops $0.0017

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Zippie has a total market capitalization of $454,176.00 and $3.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zippie token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Zippie has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03114701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zippie’s official website is zippie.org. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinBene, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

