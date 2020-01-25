ZMINE (ZMN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $243,255.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $243,255.00 and approximately $223.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00038824 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00326379 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011957 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002186 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007102 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,621,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,319,081 tokens. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

