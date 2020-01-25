Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 1.5% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,528,411.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,445 shares of company stock worth $17,242,504 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

NYSE ZTS opened at $136.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.60. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $82.96 and a twelve month high of $143.33. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

