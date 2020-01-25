Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,772 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Zoetis worth $54,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,839.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 114,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 86,376 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,656. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $82.96 and a twelve month high of $143.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.28 and its 200 day moving average is $124.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

