zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €101.33 ($117.83).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

ETR:ZO1 traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting €77.50 ($90.12). 21,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. zooplus has a 1 year low of €72.90 ($84.77) and a 1 year high of €126.80 ($147.44). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €82.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €103.05. The company has a market cap of $553.75 million and a PE ratio of -77.89.

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

