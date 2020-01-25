ZrCoin Hits Market Cap of $6.31 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00016548 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $42,149.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.92 or 0.03103059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00204027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

