ZrCoin (ZRC) Trading 4.3% Lower This Week

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $44,369.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00016444 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.38 or 0.03138187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00202561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029313 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123826 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

