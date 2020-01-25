ZumCoin Price Reaches $0.0009 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $905,592.00 and $311.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

