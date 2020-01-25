Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 19,534 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,534 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 91.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 472.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.43.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

In other State Street news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Also, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $1,642,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.