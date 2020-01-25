Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 78,948 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 136.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,948 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,168 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 111,706 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $5,803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. Insiders sold a total of 490,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,688,546 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

