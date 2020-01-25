Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 210.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 1,033.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 166,948 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 20.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 18.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 5.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,780,831.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,460.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,570,585.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,168,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,069. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.61.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

