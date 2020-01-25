Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 10,905 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.89 and a beta of 1.37.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. Analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on JD shares. Vertical Group started coverage on JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie started coverage on JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 86 Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

