Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Alleghany worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,571,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 692.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $665.00.

NYSE:Y opened at $804.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $799.33 and its 200-day moving average is $766.12. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $600.23 and a 52-week high of $816.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 38.56 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

