Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,671,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,584,000 after buying an additional 125,120 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,239,000 after buying an additional 144,686 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 726,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,773,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 612,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,430,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.88.

NYSE:MSI opened at $179.66 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $113.70 and a fifty-two week high of $182.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.60.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.48%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

