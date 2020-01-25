Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 102.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 858.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 18,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.95.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GWW opened at $329.00 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $255.09 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.