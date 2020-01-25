Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of Owens Corning worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,353,000 after acquiring an additional 912,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,210 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $221,160,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,507,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

In other news, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,381.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 777,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,205,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

