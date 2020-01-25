Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.92 Million Stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. 22.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCAU stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.66. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FCAU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

