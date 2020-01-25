Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.08 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after acquiring an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 650.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 205,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 29.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,589,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $656.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $591.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.72. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $344.61 and a 1 year high of $667.29.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $32.50 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.08.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.84, for a total value of $5,333,066.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion acquired 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $571.03 per share, with a total value of $298,648.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,364.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,050 shares of company stock valued at $54,926,407. 11.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

