Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.15 Million Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,095,000 after buying an additional 315,764 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 19,929.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,658,000 after purchasing an additional 545,263 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Workday by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 347,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,061,000 after purchasing an additional 97,748 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

In related news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $558,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $37,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $186.07 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $151.06 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.45 and its 200-day moving average is $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.