Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $261.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.03. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $267.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.6303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

