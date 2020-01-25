Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.33 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259,998 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

