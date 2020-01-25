Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,060 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,844,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,027 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $154.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.98 and its 200-day moving average is $149.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.94.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

