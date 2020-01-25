Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AON were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

AON opened at $213.42 on Friday. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $151.65 and a fifty-two week high of $214.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.36 and a 200-day moving average of $197.46.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,581.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

