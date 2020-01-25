Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126,584 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after purchasing an additional 688,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 484,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 420.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,548,000 after purchasing an additional 456,072 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 169.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 354,900 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $27,531,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $961,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $130.60 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $138.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average is $125.44.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

