Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,082 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Shopify from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $481.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.43.

NYSE SHOP opened at $465.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $410.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.18. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $476.79.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

