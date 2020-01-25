Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 143,572 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 186.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,572 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of The Western Union worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,327 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 7.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,506,000 after acquiring an additional 248,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 9.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,391,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after acquiring an additional 286,237 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 5.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,514,000 after acquiring an additional 120,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 8.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,086,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,334,000 after acquiring an additional 166,615 shares in the last quarter.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $64,944.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $58,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,194.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,955 shares of company stock worth $1,975,551. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WU. Barclays raised their price target on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup set a $20.50 price target on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $21.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

WU stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

