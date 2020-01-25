Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $28.84 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

